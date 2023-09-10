7 Side Effects of Eating Too Many Rotis

10 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Rotis contain gluten, which can trigger celiac disease in people who are gluten-sensitive.

If consumed in excess, rotis might contribute to fatty liver disease.

Rotis can produce an increase in blood sugar levels, which leads to diabetes or other health concerns.

Few people may experience allergic reactions to rotis, such as hives, itching, or swelling.

Rotis can cause bloating, gas, and constipation.

Rotis might cause trigger acid reflux or heartburn.

Rotis might exacerbate thyroid issues in some people.

