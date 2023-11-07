7 Types Of Dosa Fillings For The Perfect South Indian Treat

07 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Paneer Dosa- An amazing option for your healthy evening treats with some great spice.

Soya Dosa- Soya granules are a perfect alternative when you are out of vegetables and craving to have dosa.

Mutton Dosa- Serving as a side dish with dosa, a popular choice among the non-vegetarians

Schezwan Dosa- The street style dosa filled with schezwan sauce is just the right choice for your cravings.

Egg Bhurji Dosa- Easy to prepare and top notch in taste, egg bhurji dosa can be made for fulfilling your tummy with yummy food.

Plain Dosa- The Simple dosa is eaten by many of us at breakfast for a healthy meal.

Pizza Dosa- A different kind of filing to give to make you lick your fingers.

