Oats are winter's favorite snack for some people. It can help to regulate blood sugar level.
Buckwheat is another snack to eat during winter that provides warmth to your body.
Barley contains high- fiber content, which helps to promote digestive health.
Brown rice contains fiber that helps to keep your stomach full.
Amarnath is referred to as the father of mankind. This whole grain is beneficial for your health as well.
Millet is a rich source of antioxidants that benefits health. It can be used in stews and porridge.
Quinoa contains fiber and proteins that provide warmth to your body in these chilly winters.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Luxurious Sweets Inspired by Royal's Kitchen