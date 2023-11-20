8 Luxurious Sweets Inspired by Royal's Kitchen
Explore the grandeur of desserts from the kitchens of royal families.
Shahi Tukda is a regal sweet from the Mughal kitchen. Its taste and softness will win your heart.
Badam Halwa is an exquisite sweet dish first made in the kitchen of Nizams of Hyderabad.
Basundi is a delicious sweet made up of milk, almonds and pistachios.
Kulfi is an Indian ice cream that was said to have been created by the Mughals. This dessert was one of the favourite sweet dishes of Rajput Maharajas.
Malpua is a deep-fried Indian pancake, which brings to the dessert tables from Rajputs and marathas.
Sheer Khurma is a royal dessert prepared to celebrate Eid. It had been relished by Mughal emperors in Hyderabad.
Mysore Pak is loaded with ghee, sugar and gram flour. It was prepared on the special demand from Mysore palace by head chef Kakasura Madappa.
Sandesh is a beloved Bengali sweet which found its root in the kitchen of West Bengal.
