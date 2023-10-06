8 Mouth-watering Indian Dishes That Taste Better The Next Day- In Pics
Curries in Indian household are mostly reheated and served. Doing this enhances the taste of curries to another level.
Biryani is a popular Indian dish prepared in every Indian households. Serving Biryani the next day adds more flavour and taste to the dish.
Spouts are a high-fiber, high-nutritional source. Soaking the sprouts overnight helps in the breakdown of the tougher layer and enhances the flavour.
A popular North-Indian Dish Chole also known as Chickpea. The dish tends to enhance new blends of flavour when the chickpeas are soaked over night.
Inspired from the Mughlai traditions Korma develops tastes over a period of time, which adds more flavour to the dish.
A popular Rajasthani dish, Kadhi also develops new flavour overnight giving new depth of taste.
Another popular North-Indian dish, Rajma similar to chickpea enhances flavour overnight soaked in water.
Mango and other types of pickles are essential for Indians. Pickles create flavor through preservation by adding oil and salt.
