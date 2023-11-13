Dum Aloo is a flavourful potato curry cooked with spices and yoghurt.
Chaman is a traditional Kashmiri dish prepared with paneer cubes and yoghurt.
Gogji Bharta is prepared with mashed turnips, which makes it more delicious.
Ghodtaba is another delicate kashmiri dish to try. it is made from mutton, spices and yoghurt.
Kashmiri Muji Gaad is the perfect combination of vegetarian and non-vegetarian ingredients.
Modur Pulav has an aromatic taste made with rice, saffron and dry fruits.
Rogan Josh is made from grounded spices, browned onions and yoghurt. It is served with rice and roti.
You can also try the mouth-watering Kashmiri dish yakini. It is prepared with onion, dry mint leaves and yoghurt.
