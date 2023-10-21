8 Superfoods For Navratri
(Inputs by: Sunny Khattar, Farmio)
21 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Potato: A medium-sized potato has 4 gms of fibre and 23 gms of carbohydrates, which provide sustained fullness.
Sabudana: Prepare a variety of delicious and filling dishes with Sabudana like khichdi, tikkis, and kheer to keep you full.
Samak rice: Upma or khichdi made with samak rice contains essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals.
Almonds: It's an ideal snack between meals and contains a moderate amount of calories. They are high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats.
Amaranth (Rajgira): Prepare filling dishes like rotis or parathas with rajgira flour, which is loaded with protein and slow-digesting carbohydrates.
Milk: Drinking milk can stave off cravings and keep you energised throughout the day.
Seasonal Fruits to provide vitamins, fibre, minerals, and help you feel full without adding excess calories to your diet.
Seasonal Vegetables: Incorporate a variety of vegetables such as spinach, pumpkin, cucumber, and bottle gourd into your diet to feel full and sustain energy.
