Best 8 street foods to enjoy in Visakhapatnam
Dive yourself into the culinary journey to the best 8 street foods that give a gastronomic landscape Visakhapatnam .
You can relish the goodness of this delicious dish as it is coated in fried and gram flour to give it a golden perfection.
Relish the goodness of this delicious dish as it is coated in fried and gram flour to give it a golden perfection.
It is a popular street food snack of the City. This dish are coated with gram flour batter and deep fried to make it more crispy.
It is a popular street food snack of the City. This dish are coated with gram flour batter and deep fried to make it more crispy.
Known as delightful street food of the city as it combined the mutton pieces with flavorful spices.
These fried rice snacks are known to add a delightful journey to your street food expedition as it is crispy to eat and often liked by the foodies.
You can indulge yourself in the soft and spongy sweet dish.This dish is known as a steamed rice cake that goes perfectly with spicy curries.
Don't miss a chance to explore and treat yourself with this delicious street foods that makes the city a true food lover’s heaven
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Easy South Indian Tiffin Recipes for Morning Breakfast