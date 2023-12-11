Top 10 Trending Recipes of 2023 on Google
1. Mango Pickle- Mango pickle is a spicy condiment made from raw mango, spice powders, salt, garlic, and oil. Mango pickle is the easiest to make.
2. Sex On The Beach- To prepare this classic cocktail, a combination of alcohol, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice is required.
3. Panchamrit- Panchamrut, a simple and fast recipe, consists of five key ingredients: milk, yogurt, sugar, honey, and ghee, resulting in a delicious prasad.
4. Hakusai- The recipe for hakusai consists of cabbage, carrots, kosher salt, red chilies, and umami-packed kombu, resulting in a mildly tasty dish.
5. Dhaniya Panjiri- Dhaniya Panjiri Prasad is taken when one is fasting and allowed to eat fruits. Panjiri is often made with wheat flour.
6. Karanji- A popular sweet snack from the Maharashtrian cuisine, is often prepared during festivals.
7. Thiruvathirai Kali- Thiruvathirai Kali is prepared as a devotion to Lord Nataraja on the propitious day of Arudra Darisanam.
8. Ugadi Pachadi- The mixture called Ugadi pachadi comprises six distinct tastes: sweet, sour, salt, pungent, spice, and bitter.
9. Kolukattai- This delicacy is prepared by steaming a dough made of rice flour that is filled with a mixture of jaggery and coconut enhanced with cardamom powder.
10. Rava Ladoo- Rounded into balls known as Rava laddu are primarily made using semolina as the main ingredient. Other ingredients such as ghee, coconut, and sugar are also used in the preparation.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Iron Rich Veg Recipes To Stay Healthy