Rosogulla is a popular sweet dish of Kolkata to try on this festive week.
Don't forget to try Agra Ka Petha from the city of Taj Mahal, Agra.
You can also savour the tasty gajak from Moreba located in Madhya Pradesh.
The next sweet to enjoy is Ghewar from the royal city of Rajasthan, that is Jaipur.
Mysore Pak is another sweet dish to savour this festive week. It belongs to the Mysuru city of Karnataka.
You can also fulfil your sweet craving with bal mithai dessert. This sweet originated from the Almora district of Uttarakhand.
Don't forget to try the famous modak this festive season.
You can also enjoy thekua sweets from the city of Patna, located in Bihar.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Best Dry Fruits to Add in Your Winter Diet