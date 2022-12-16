Kanji Drink Health Benefits

Kanji is a traditional probiotic drink that is made by fermenting carrots in water and spices.

Kanji drink is vegan, gluten free

Kanji is made with vegetables that are fermented with salt and mustard.

Kanji is home remedy for digestive issues

Kanji is effective in treating heartburn, gas, nausea, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and other issues of the stomach

Kanji, the black carrot drink

Kanji dates back to the records of the Indus Valley. It is traditionally made from black carrots which are hard to be found these days.

Kanji is largely made during the winters

Black carrots are usually available only during winters.

