Kanji is a traditional probiotic drink that is made by fermenting carrots in water and spices.
Kanji is made with vegetables that are fermented with salt and mustard.
Kanji is effective in treating heartburn, gas, nausea, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and other issues of the stomach
Kanji dates back to the records of the Indus Valley. It is traditionally made from black carrots which are hard to be found these days.
Black carrots are usually available only during winters.
