The best time to drink tea for your health

Find out the best time of day to drink your favorite tea, based on its caffeine content, health benefits, and flavor profile.
Black tea contains the most caffeine, it is preferable to have it in the morning or early afternoon. Your energy and alertness may be boosted and it also has certain health advantages like lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Green tea is an excellent choice for later in the day as it has less caffeine than black tea. Additionally, it has plenty of antioxidants, which can help shield your cells from damage.
White tea contains the least amount of caffeine, it is suitable for consumption at any time of day. Additionally, it has some anti-aging benefits and is a strong source of antioxidants.
Oolong tea has a medium caffeine content, so it's a good choice for both morning and afternoon. It's also a good source of antioxidants and has been shown to help with weight loss.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Muskmelon Seeds: A Tiny Superfood with Amazing Benefits