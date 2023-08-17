Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that is very hydrating. It is also a good source of potassium, which helps regulate body temperature.
17 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Buttermilk is a fermented dairy product that is rich in probiotics. Probiotics are good for gut health and can help to cool the body down.
Watermelon is a juicy fruit that is 92% water. It is a great way to stay hydrated and cool down on a hot day.
Cucumber is another high-water-content vegetable that is also a good source of vitamins C and K. Vitamin C helps to boost the immune system, while vitamin K helps to clot blood.
Lemon is a citrus fruit that is high in vitamin C. Vitamin C helps to boost the immune system and can also help to cool the body down.
Mint is a herb that has cooling properties. It can be added to food or drinks, or used to make a refreshing mint tea.
Lassi is a yogurt-based drink that is popular in India. It is a good source of protein and calcium, and it can also help to cool the body down.
Aloe Vera is a plant that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. It can be applied to the skin to help soothe sunburns and other heat-related injuries.
Berries are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are also low in calories and fat, making them a healthy choice for people as it also cools the temperature of the body.
Green leafy vegetables are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are also low in calories and fat, making them a healthy choice for people as it also cools down the temperature of body.