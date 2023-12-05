Top 9 popular foods for school kids
Join with us to see as we explore the top 9 popular foods that make school life in India a tasty adventure for the kids
This cuisine is known as an alternative to burgers. Vada Pav is made of spiced potato with sandwich and garnished with chutneys.
This crispy food is known to be a popular snack for the kids.
This dish is known as a light food for kids' lunch boxes. The addition of peanuts, spices etc adds a delightful touch to the dish which makes it delicious to eat.
This food is known as a staple diet in most of the Indian households. The taste and versatility of the dish marks it as a favourite for kids.
This dish is loved by the kids for the smoky flavour in it. It is a marinated cottage cheese which marks it as a delightful taste to the lunch menu for the kids .
This dish is made of seasonal fruits seasoning with tangy spices brings a healthy and tasty twist for the kids
This crispy food is always accompanied with coconut chutney. Kids enjoy the process of tearing and dipping the dosa into a tasty and flavourful chutney.
This North Indian food adds a delightful touch to the kids lunch box. It creates a mouthwatering combination lunch box that the kids can resist to eat.
Biriyani adds a flavourful touch to the kids lunchbox. The taste of the dish ia favourite for kids during occasions.
These top 9 popular foods makes every journey in school an exciting one in India
