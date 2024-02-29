How Gujarat’s Jamnagar Will Look After 100 Years? Check AI Images
Jamnagar is the home of world's largest oil refinery which is owned by Reliance Industries
Have you ever imagined how the city will look like after 100 years?
Well, we have employed an AI to imagine it for us.
AI imagined futuristic development near famous Ranmal lake.
Levitating metros and space craft like cars can be seen in AI imaginary.
Buildings with vertical gardens can also be seen in the city.
Jamnagar look like an upgraded version of Dubai in this image.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sudarshan Setu: Top FACTS & Stunning Photos