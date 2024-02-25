Sudarshan Setu: Top FACTS & Stunning Photos
PM Modi on February 25 inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu bridge in Gujarat.
Sudarshan Setu is India’s longest cable stayed bridge from Okha to Beyt Dwarka.
The cable-stayed bridge spans 2.32 km, stands as the longest of its kind in India.
It features footpaths embellished with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides.
Solar panels have been installed atop the footpaths of the new bridge to generate electricity.
Prior to the bridge's construction, pilgrims relied on boat transport to access Beyt Dwarka.
The project was announced in October 2017. It was built at a cost of ₹978 crore.