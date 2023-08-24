10 Amazing Benefits of Drinking Cinnamon Water Regularly
24 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Cinnamon has now become a common household spice easily available on every kitchen shelf.
It has a woody aroma and distinct flavour serving several health benefits. Drinking cinnamon infused water regularly can significantly impact health.
Promotes Brain Health: Cinnamon water is good for cognitive functioning of the brain. It aids in increasing concentration, lowers risk of neurodegenerative diseases.
Rich in Antioxidants: It will help protect against oxidative damage and stress.
Good for Digestion: It helps to alleviate gastric issues, bloating and indigestion.
Boost Metabolism: This spice helps to regulate blood sugar and enhance insulin sensitivity. Therefore, it helps with metabolism.
Good for Heart: A daily dose of cinnamon water can significantly help to reduce cholesterol levels. It will further help to lower risk of heart attack.
Lower Inflammation: It has anti-inflammatory properties that lowers risk of chronic diseases.
Immunity Building: The antiviral, and antimicrobial properties will help strengthen immune system.
Good For Skin: Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties that may also boost skin health and reduce acne problems
