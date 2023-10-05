10 Amazing Benefits of Drinking Warm Water on Empty Stomach
05 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
For several people morning rituals involves drinking hot water on empty stomach. Here is why
Weight loss: Drinking hot water with different combinations helps to burn calories faster.
It is also a great way to keep the body stay hydrated throughout the day.
Boost Metabolism: Early morning water on empty stomach boost metabolism and energises you for the day.
Relieves of Constipation:
Hot water on empty stomach early morning is an effective measure to get constipation relief quickly.
Builds Immunity: Drinking lemon water, chia seeds water can help boost immunity also.
Good For Digestion: Warm water accelerates the digestion process when consumed early morning specially.
Lowers Stress: Warm water when taken on empty stomach has a calming effect on the body. Hence, helps reduce stress levels.
Help With Nasal Congestion: Hot water is a good home remedy to ease stuffy nose early morning or sinus problem. The steam and temperature helps to loosen the mucus and lowers inflammation.
Drinking hot water on empty stomach lower inflammation in body and has anti-oxidant properties too.
It can also help manage high cholesterol levels.
