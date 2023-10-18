10 Benefits Of Surya Namaskar For Mental Health
18 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Surya Namaskar includes controlled breathing which helps promote relaxation and reduces stress.
The rhythmic flow of Surya Namaskar's postures and coordinated breathing assist in Anxiety Management.
Regular practice of Surya Namaskar enhances concentration and mental clarity to focus on tasks.
The release of endorphins during physical activity like Surya Namaskar can uplift your mood.
It helps you experience a sense of accomplishment and improved self-esteem.
This asana encourages a deep connection between your body and mind for self-awareness.
Practising Surya Namaskar in the morning can lead to better sleep patterns.
The meditative aspect of it can help in managing emotions.
Regular yoga practice assists in reducing symptoms of depression and improves overall mental health.
Surya Namaskar can help build mental resilience by promoting a sense of calm.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Side Effects of Stress on Your Body