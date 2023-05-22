10 Best Fruits for Eyesight Improvement in Summer
22 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Avocados are rich in lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamin E, which are important nutrients for maintaining healthy eyes
Apricots are rich in beta-carotene, Vitamin A is crucial for good vision and preventing night blindness.
Blueberries are packed with antioxidants called anthocyanins, which help improve night vision
Grapes contain antioxidants, including resveratrol, improve blood flow to the eyes.
Kiwis are rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants that can help protect the eyes against oxidative stress.
Mangoes are a good source of vitamin A, maintaining healthy vision and preventing dry eyes.
Oranges are a good source of vitamin C, that helps protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals.
Papaya contains vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta-carotene, which are beneficial for maintaining good vision and preventing age-related eye conditions.
Pineapples contain vitamin C and antioxidants that can help reduce the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.
Strawberries are a great source of antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help strengthen the eyes' blood vessels and protect against cataracts.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Destinations In India To Beat Summer Heat