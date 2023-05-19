10 Best Healthy Foods to Increase Blood Circulation
19 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Beetroot Beets are known to be a rich source of nitrates and relax the blood vessel, thus improving blood flow to the muscle tissues and internal organs
Cayenne Pepper has a phytochemical compound known as capsaicin that boosts blood flow to your tissues
Cinnamon is one of the healthy foods for blood circulation
Dark Chocolate - If you’re eating dark chocolate, you’ll be glad to know that it boosts NO fat production in the body
Fatty Fish Omega-3 fatty acids are known to elevate nitric oxide levels in the blood, thus promoting better blood circulation.
Garlic diets that include more garlic show improved blood flow efficiency than those that contain none.
Ginkgo Biloba is one of the foods that increase blood flow to the brain.
Green Tea Drinking two to three cups of green tea every day is known to boost blood circulation.
Pomegranate boosts blood flow to your tissues and promotes adequate oxygenation.
Watermelon contains an amino acid called L-Citrulline which releases NO to your organs, thus improving blood circulation
