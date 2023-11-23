10 Best Herbs For Liver Health
23 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Aloe vera is a natural detoxifier that promotes the growth and repair of liver cells
Bhringraj improves liver function and stimulates bile production
Ginger improves liver function and reduces inflammation
Dandelion root is a bitter tonic that helps with detoxification by stimulating bile production
Milk thistle is well-known for the silymarin compound it contains, which aids in liver regeneration
Neem cleanses the blood and aids in liver detoxification
Licorice root protects liver cells and decreases inflammation
Bhumi amla has traditionally been used to treat liver problems and jaundice
Turmeric is a golden spice that is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant
Punarnava is a revitalizing herb that helps to relieve liver congestion and inflammation
