10 Best Herbs For Liver Health

23 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Aloe vera is a natural detoxifier that promotes the growth and repair of liver cells

Bhringraj improves liver function and stimulates bile production

Ginger improves liver function and reduces inflammation

Dandelion root is a bitter tonic that helps with detoxification by stimulating bile production

Milk thistle is well-known for the silymarin compound it contains, which aids in liver regeneration

Neem cleanses the blood and aids in liver detoxification

Licorice root protects liver cells and decreases inflammation

Bhumi amla has traditionally been used to treat liver problems and jaundice

Turmeric is a golden spice that is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant

Punarnava is a revitalizing herb that helps to relieve liver congestion and inflammation

