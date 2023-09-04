10 Best Home Remedies For Cholesterol | In Pics
Here are some few simple steps you can follow to naturally bring down cholesterol level.
Shifting to a proper plant based diet can help lower cholesterol. Including seeds, Quinoa, Hummus, and leafy vegetables are a great start.
Adding more fiber to your diet can decrease your cholesterol levels significantly. Common sources of fibers include: Oats, Beans, Lentils, Fruits, and Peas.
Omega-3 rich foods includes Nuts, seeds, salmon, plant oils. These oils can help lower cholesterol level.
Limiting alcohol intake can lower the risk of cholesterol. Experts recommend no more than 1 drink per day,
Along with other health effects smoking can actually increase the cholesterol level.
Other ways to reduce cholesterol can be managing stress. Practicing Yoga can reduce stress.
Weight management is one of the vital things. Having an over-weight body can increase the risk of high cholesterol.
Doing exercises like running, jogging, jumping ropes, and swimming can be effective ways to reduce cholesterol level naturally.
Taking supplements can be considered vital for your health. The dietary supplements are useful in improving cholesterol levels.
Consumption of green tea decreases cholesterol in body and it may also prevent the body from building cholesterol again.
