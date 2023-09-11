10 Clever Ways To Hang Your Plants at Home- In Pics
Hanging individual mud pots can be really unique and it adds more greenery.
By using DIY methods you can hang small pots of succulents or spider plants on your walls.
Wall mounted baskets for plants can be of a good use. These baskets can add a beautiful touch to your home.
Adding greenery to your washroom can help eliminate moisture. These easy hanging plants can help eliminate toxin's from air.
Draping a plant around your window can be a great idea. Pothos plants can be a very good option.
Attaching several ceramic pots to a wooden log can be a unique idea you can try at your home.
Replacing a floor plant with hanging tiered planters.
Adding plants to your bedroom can actually help cleanse air around your room,
Using Terracotta pots adds more greenery to your home. You can place it accordingly as you like.
