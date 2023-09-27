10 Constipation Causing Foods You Must Avoid- In Pics
Processed foods can worsen your situation if you have already been diagnosed with constipation. Avoid packaged foods and frozen foods. These usually lack fiber and can deteriorate your health.
During constipation avoid eating any kind of red meat. The fatty portions of the meat can take long hours to digest, therefore slowing down your digestion.
Dairy products are not suitable for those who are lactose intolerant. Avoiding dairy products during constipation can be a good idea.
Avoid foods that are deep-fried in oil. These greasy foods can slow down your digestion process leading to constipation.
White rice can cause constipation as white rice is deficient in fiber. Compared to other nutritional rice such as brown rice. Consuming white rice during this period can make situations worse.
White Bread like any other processed food lacks fiber and is made out of all-purpose flour which can further lead to constipation.
Eating chips and other snack delights often contain zero fiber, and continuously having them in excess can end up constipation.
Maida popularly known as all-purpose flour is refined from wheat during this process it loses all the fiber content. Consuming in excess can potentially lead to constipation.
Consumption of excess alcohol can be a warning sign. As alcohol slowly dehydrates your body this can lead to slowing down of your digestion which can end up in constipation.
