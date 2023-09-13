10 Diabetes Early Warning Signs in Women You Should Be Aware Of
13 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The kidneys strive to get rid of excess sugar in the blood, which causes frequent urine.
Increased thirst is induced by the body's attempt to compensate for the increased water lost through urination.
Diabetes can make it difficult for the body to use glucose for energy, resulting in unexplained weight loss.
The growth of yeast in the body causes frequent yeast infections.
Damage to the blood vessels in the eyes causes blurry vision.
Fatigue results from the body not receiving enough energy from glucose.
Poor blood circulation causes slow-healing sores.
Insulin resistance causes darkening of the skin in the creases of the skin.
High blood sugar levels might cause irritability or mood changes.
Nerve injury causes tingling or numbness in the hands or feet.
