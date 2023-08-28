They include a source of protein in every meal and snack

28 Aug, 2023

Kritika Vaid

They follow sleep patterns and stress management

They exercise / workout for at least half-an-hour

They eat in moderation while checking the portion sizes.

They include greens in their meal

They eat slowly. Slow eaters tend to enjoy their food more and relish flavours.

They exercise in a way that makes them happy

They focus on overall wellness, self-care, do yoga

They take small breaks in between work

They drink a lot of water every day

They keep a constant check on their weight.

They stretch their body in morning after waking up from bed

Thanks For Reading!

