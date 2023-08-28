They include a source of protein in every meal and snack
28 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
They follow sleep patterns and stress management
They exercise / workout for at least half-an-hour
They eat in moderation while checking the portion sizes.
They include greens in their meal
They eat slowly. Slow eaters tend to enjoy their food more and relish flavours.
They exercise in a way that makes them happy
They focus on overall wellness, self-care, do yoga
They take small breaks in between work
They drink a lot of water every day
They keep a constant check on their weight.
They stretch their body in morning after waking up from bed
