10 Health Benefits of Keeping Papaya Seeds
29 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Papayas are one of the most healthiest fruits to add in your diet.
While the fruit is a common in weight loss diet, the seeds in it are pretty healthy.
There are several health benefits of papaya seeds that you
probably did not know about.
Lowers Period Pain: It can help lower the pain that women experience during menstrual cramps.
Lower Cholesterol: It has oleic acid that help to lower bad cholesterol level.
Liver Detox: It has certain bioactive compounds that help in process of liver detoxification.
Good For Skin: Using papaya seed paste or oil can help soothe the skin, remove dead particles and cleanse the skin.
While the fruit is a common in weight loss diet, the seeds in it to are pretty healthy.
Gut Health: Papaya seeds are rich in fiber that help to promote gut health and improve digestion.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss: 10 Foods to Eat Post Workout