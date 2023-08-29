10 Health Benefits of Keeping Papaya Seeds

29 Aug, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Papayas are one of the most healthiest fruits to add in your diet.

While the fruit is a common in weight loss diet, the seeds in it are pretty healthy.

There are several health benefits of papaya seeds that you probably did not know about.

Lowers Period Pain: It can help lower the pain that women experience during menstrual cramps.

Lower Cholesterol: It has oleic acid that help to lower bad cholesterol level.

Liver Detox: It has certain bioactive compounds that help in process of liver detoxification.

Good For Skin: Using papaya seed paste or oil can help soothe the skin, remove dead particles and cleanse the skin.

While the fruit is a common in weight loss diet, the seeds in it to are pretty healthy.

Gut Health: Papaya seeds are rich in fiber that help to promote gut health and improve digestion.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weight Loss: 10 Foods to Eat Post Workout

 Find Out More