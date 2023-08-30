10 Effective Ways to Maintain a Healthy Weight
30 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Weight loss is never easy. Achieving the target weight is never easy. But once attained, maintaining that weight is even more difficult.
However, being mindful of few basic things can help maintain a healthy body weight naturally.
Do not get laid back with exercises. Keep the physical activity going on and keep burning calories.
Meal time: Having a proper meal time is important. It helps to set the body clock, helps metabolism nd digestion.
Consistency is one of the most important things to keep in mind. Being regular, being consistent will help maintain a healthy weight.
Stay Hydrated: This is one of the golden rules to weight loss and weight management as well.
Portion size: How much we eat also counts when talking about maintaining weight. Overeating can undo although hardwork put in reducing fat.
Good Sleep: Having a good quality sleep for 7-8 hours is important for body to heal, recover and get ready for the next day.
Early Dinner: Having dinner early gives body ample of time to recover, complete the digestive process
Stress Management: Stress can lead to weight gain. Therefore, it is important to keep stress level in check and enjoy what you are doing.
Chew Properly: Not a lot of people pay heed to this aspect. But chewing food properly helps in more absorption of nutrients , weight loss and managing weight too.
Limit Junk Food: Having cheat meals is good too, but one must keep a check on cravings for junk and limit it
