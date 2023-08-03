10 Effective Yoga Asanas For Slouching Back
03 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Practising yoga everyday can help to fix that slouch and help with posture correction too
Slouching too much can lead to bad posture which lead to health complications.
Sitting for too long or slouching too long may lead back pain and more
Standing forward bend lengthens the spine and builds on the muscles
Gomukhasana helps with sitting slouch correction
Chakrasana is a full body yoga pose that is good for posture correction
Tree pose or Tadasana help to stretch out the spine.
Dhanurasana or bow pose is good for body flexibility and strengthens the back, shoulders
Balasana or child poses aids to stretch and elongate the back.
Downward facing dog help with spine, and relieves of back pain
Bhujangasana helps in blood circulation, strengthens back and promotes heart health.
