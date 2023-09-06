10 Yoga Asanas to Improve Kidney Function

06 Sep, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Kidneys are important to flush out all toxins from the body. Practising 20 minutes of yoga everyday can help boost kidney health,

Naukasana or Boat Pose: It is one of the most effective poses for kidneys. It helps with digestion, abdomen, and build core strength too.

Sphinx Pose: IT helsp to stretch the abdominal regions that also boosts immunity.

Setu-Bandhan or Bridge Pose: It helps to release stress, strengthens abdominal area and helps to lower BP as well.

Uttasana or Standing Forward Bend: It helps to boost kidney health, lower back and is good for cognitive functioning as well.

Adho-Mukhasana or Downward-Facing Dog: This is one of the most classic yoga poses to practise everyday. It is all-encompassing pose that supports good kidney health, lower back pain and blood circulation.

Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend: This pose is good for back stretch, kidney health and stimulates digestion as well.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose: It stimulates the abdominal region, helps to improve kidney function and relives body of stress.

Chakrasana or Wheel pose: It is good for the back and abdomen area.

Gomukhasana or cow-face pose: This poses helps to stretch arms, shoulders and straightens the back.

It further promotes kidney function as well.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Magnesium-Rich Foods to Lower Blood Pressure

 Find Out More