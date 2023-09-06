Kidneys are important to flush out all toxins from the body. Practising 20 minutes of yoga everyday can help boost kidney health,
Naukasana or Boat Pose: It is one of the most effective poses for kidneys. It helps with digestion, abdomen, and build core strength too.
Sphinx Pose: IT helsp to stretch the abdominal regions that also boosts immunity.
Setu-Bandhan or Bridge Pose: It helps to release stress, strengthens abdominal area and helps to lower BP as well.
Uttasana or Standing Forward Bend: It helps to boost kidney health, lower back and is good for cognitive functioning as well.
Adho-Mukhasana or Downward-Facing Dog: This is one of the most classic yoga poses to practise everyday. It is all-encompassing pose that supports good kidney health, lower back pain and blood circulation.
Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend: This pose is good for back stretch, kidney health and stimulates digestion as well.
Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose: It stimulates the abdominal region, helps to improve kidney function and relives body of stress.
Chakrasana or Wheel pose: It is good for the back and abdomen area.
Gomukhasana or cow-face pose: This poses helps to stretch arms, shoulders and straightens the back.
It further promotes kidney function as well.
Thanks For Reading!
