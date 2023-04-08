10 Everyday Habits That Might Damage Our Kidneys

08 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Having too many painkillers or medicines can severely damage our kidneys

Too much salt content food damages kidneys

Consuming excess of processed food adversely effects kidneys

Smoking is directly related to kidney problems

Too much sugar also reduces optimal kidney functioning

Hydration is important. Low intake of water effects kidney function.

Poor quality and lack of sleep

No physical activity also badly impacts the kidney functioning.

Drinking too much alcohol

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Most Beautiful Dams in India

 Find Out More