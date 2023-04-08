10 Everyday Habits That Might Damage Our Kidneys
08 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Having too many painkillers or medicines can severely damage our kidneys
Too much salt content food damages kidneys
Consuming excess of processed food adversely effects kidneys
Smoking is directly related to kidney problems
Too much sugar also reduces optimal kidney functioning
Hydration is important. Low intake of water effects kidney function.
Poor quality and lack of sleep
No physical activity also badly impacts the kidney functioning.
Drinking too much alcohol
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Beautiful Dams in India