Due to an increase in infection-causing organisms, the monsoon season raises our chance of getting sick. In addition to practicing excellent hygiene, using clean water, and avoiding unclean food, we can boost our immunity by including superfoods in our diet.
Here are some immunity-boosting foods to include in your monsoon diet.
Ginger contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help in boosting the immune system.
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound that helps in boosting the immune system.
Green leafy vegetables contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are good for your health.
Start your day with green tea since it contains antioxidants called catechins which are great for your immune system.
Adding berries to your morning diet will help to improve your immune system as it is rich in vitamins and minerals.
It is a belief that eating almonds in the morning increases our memory and improves our immune system.
Fruits like oranges and grapefruit are a source of vitamin C which are helpful for your immune system.
Add yogurt to your breakfast helps in boosting your immune system.
