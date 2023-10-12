10 Foods That Can Slow Down Digestion And Cause Constipation
12 Oct, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Processed Foods: Many processed foods are low in fiber and high in fat and sugar, which can contribute to constipation.
Dairy Products: Some people are lactose intolerant and consuming dairy products can lead to constipation.
Red Meat: High in fat and low in fiber, red meat can slow down digestion and contribute to constipation.
Fried and Fatty Foods: Foods high in unhealthy fats, like fried foods and fast food, can be constipating.
White Bread: Just like white rice, white bread is low in fiber and can lead to constipation.
Unripe Fruits: Unripe fruits are often higher in starch and lower in natural sugars and fiber. These can be constipating.
Unripe Plantains: Just like unripe bananas, unripe plantains are starchy and can be constipating.
Caffeine: Caffeine can have a diuretic effect and lead to dehydration, which can contribute to constipation.
Chocolate: Some people find that chocolate can be constipating, possibly due to its high fat content.
Alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to dehydration, which is a common cause of constipation.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Keep Dengue At Bay; 6 Foods To Increase Platelet Count