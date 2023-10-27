10 Foods That Promote And Strengthen Nail Growth

Nishtha Srivastava

Leafy greens are high in iron, folate, and calcium, all of which are beneficial to nail health

Eggs contain biotin, which helps nails grow strong and healthy

Beans are high in biotin, protein, and iron, all of which are necessary for strong and healthy nails

Cauliflower is high in biotin and vitamin C, both of which are essential for healthy nails

Nuts and seeds contain biotin, protein, and healthy fats, all of which are beneficial to nail health

Green peas are high in biotin, vitamin C, and protein, all of which are beneficial to nail health

Lean meats are high in protein, which is necessary for nail growth

Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin A, which is necessary for strong nails

Oysters are high in zinc, which is necessary for nail growth and strength

Salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which help to keep nails moisturized and prevent brittleness

