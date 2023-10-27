10 Foods That Promote And Strengthen Nail Growth
27 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Leafy greens are high in iron, folate, and calcium, all of which are beneficial to nail health
Eggs contain biotin, which helps nails grow strong and healthy
Beans are high in biotin, protein, and iron, all of which are necessary for strong and healthy nails
Cauliflower is high in biotin and vitamin C, both of which are essential for healthy nails
Nuts and seeds contain biotin, protein, and healthy fats, all of which are beneficial to nail health
Green peas are high in biotin, vitamin C, and protein, all of which are beneficial to nail health
Lean meats are high in protein, which is necessary for nail growth
Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin A, which is necessary for strong nails
Oysters are high in zinc, which is necessary for nail growth and strength
Salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which help to keep nails moisturized and prevent brittleness
