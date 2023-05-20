10 Foods to AVOID For Breakfast
20 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Breakfast fruity cereals are often highly processed food that have sugar content risking obesity
White Bread has very less nutritional value and is not a great food to start your day with
Granola bars are as similar as to eating chocolate in morning for breakfast. Therefore avoid it for morning food
Pancakes too are high in calories and can lead to sugar spike early in the morning specially on empty stomach
Flavoured Yogurt: Are sweetened and may increase glucose levels first thing in the morning
Like pancakes, waffles too should be avoided as breakfast. They may put you at risk of obesity and other health issues
Muffins are love but not a good meal as breakfast. It has calories, flour etc that is not healthy
Packaged juices are not as healthy. They have calorie content that can risk obesity
