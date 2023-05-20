10 Foods to AVOID For Breakfast

20 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Breakfast fruity cereals are often highly processed food that have sugar content risking obesity

White Bread has very less nutritional value and is not a great food to start your day with

Granola bars are as similar as to eating chocolate in morning for breakfast. Therefore avoid it for morning food

Pancakes too are high in calories and can lead to sugar spike early in the morning specially on empty stomach

Flavoured Yogurt: Are sweetened and may increase glucose levels first thing in the morning

Like pancakes, waffles too should be avoided as breakfast. They may put you at risk of obesity and other health issues

Muffins are love but not a good meal as breakfast. It has calories, flour etc that is not healthy

Packaged juices are not as healthy. They have calorie content that can risk obesity

Thanks For Reading!

Next: DC vs CSK IPL 2023, Match 67: Players To Watch Out

 Find Out More