10 Foods to Help You Sleep Better
10 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder where one finds difficult sleeping, staying asleep and getting quality sleep
Insomnia can mess up with bodily functions
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested few foods that could help with insomnia
Soaked Chia Seeds: Amino acids in it help regulate sleep cylce and mood
Walnuts: One of the best source of melatonin, it is good for quality sleep
It has omega -3 acid, fatty acid, DHA that help with sleep improvement
Barley Grass Powder: It has compounds that help with sleep like calcium, tryptophan, zinc
Warm Milk: Compounds in milk, specifically tryptophan and melatonin may help fall asleep
Bananas: It is rich in potassium, tryptophan, magnesium and other nutrients that improve sleep
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds: Its contents promote quality sleep affecting sleep duration as well.
