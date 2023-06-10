10 Foods to Help You Sleep Better

10 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder where one finds difficult sleeping, staying asleep and getting quality sleep

Insomnia can mess up with bodily functions

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested few foods that could help with insomnia

Soaked Chia Seeds: Amino acids in it help regulate sleep cylce and mood

Walnuts: One of the best source of melatonin, it is good for quality sleep

It has omega -3 acid, fatty acid, DHA that help with sleep improvement

Barley Grass Powder: It has compounds that help with sleep like calcium, tryptophan, zinc

Warm Milk: Compounds in milk, specifically tryptophan and melatonin may help fall asleep

Bananas: It is rich in potassium, tryptophan, magnesium and other nutrients that improve sleep

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds: Its contents promote quality sleep affecting sleep duration as well.

