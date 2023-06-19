10 Foods to Take When on 'No Carb Diet
19 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
A low carb diet is when someone eats more of veggies, healthy fat, protein while cutting out on carbohydrates
Chicken: It is a rich source of protein that will keep the stomach fuller and lower chance of food cravings
Eggs: Are good source of protein that will is essential when cutting on carbs to balance nutrient potion
Vegetables: These are rich in nutrients that is very important for low carb diet to keep the stomach full longer.
Dairy Products: Milk, curd, cottage cheese are good low carb food. But always keep a check on added sugar level, if there.
Fruits: Berries, apples, oranges are good for low carb diet but in moderation
Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, cashews are good nuts and seeds to have when on low carb diet
Seafood: Fish, seafood are rich in omega 3 fatty acid and protein
Oil: Olive oil or coconut are considered healthy options for no carb diet
