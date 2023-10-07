10 Health Benefits Of Cotton Plant In Ayurveda
07 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Read further to understand the various health benefits of the seeds and bark of the cotton plant
Cotton Plants are known to be beneficial in pacifying Vata and Pitta Dosh in the body, according to Ayurveda
The seeds of the cotton plants are used to cure Vata disorders like Paralysis, Constipation, Bloating etc.
Cotton Plant seeds also help in tiredness, fatigue and dizziness
Seeds of Cotton Plant are also beneficial for loss of consciousness and cardiac problems
The root and root barks of the cotton plant are used to treat ear ache
Tinnitus is another health problem that can be treated by the root and root barks of the cotton plant
Excessive thirst can also be cured by root, root barks of the cotton plant
Root, Root barks also soothe the burning sensation experienced in gastritis, eye disorders, etc.
Cotton Root Bark can help in soothing menstrual discomforts and also in inducing labour and delivery
The elixir extracted from the Cotton Root Barks contains high concentration of gossypol which acts as a male contraceptive
