10 Healthy Alternatives For White Bread
Do you stress about eating bread as they are considered unhealthy? So here we come up with healthy alternatives to bread.
You can eat whole grain bread made from oats and barley. This bread is rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals.
Rye bread has a unique flavour and helps to control blood sugar levels.
Corn tortillas are healthy and gluten-free bread which contain carbohydrate content.
Replace sandwich breads with lettuce and collard wrap, as they have low carbs.
Ezekiel bread is a rich source of protein, fibre and various nutrients.
Cauliflower is used to make gluten-free bread that is rich in vitamins and minerals.
Egg buns are rich in high protein and low carbs. So you can opt for these breads too.
Cooked sweet potato slices are a good substitute for bread buns.
