10 Healthy Fats to Add in Your Diet

20 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Food with fatty content is usually considered unhealthy. But, some foods have healthy fats!

There are basically two types of fat : good fat and bad fat. Good fat is necessary for your health for your hormone function and absorption of specific nutrients.

Yoghurt: It has probiotic bacteria, which is supportive of the gut system. If may help with weight loss and heart health too.

Nuts : Highly nutritious, almonds, walnuts contain fat, protein , fiber and minerals.

Olives: Black Olives contain 6.67gm of fat, which is mainly monounsaturated, and also have fiber.

Dark Chocolate: When taken in moderations, it may prove to serve certain health benefits

Chia seeds: It is best source of omega-3 , and it is a plant- based nutrition. It is rich in fiber, iron, calcium and protein

Avocado: It contain 29grams of fat as well as it have fatty acid called oleic acid.

Tofu: It is a rich source of monosaturated fats, and it is all about plant protein you may get.

People can also get a rich amount of fat from the non - vegetarian food.

