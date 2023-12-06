10 Healthy Foods That Are Rich in Iron
1. Shellfish like clams, oysters and mussels contain up to 3 mg of Iron in 100 gm of serving
2. Spinach contains around 2.7 mg of Iron in 100 gm of serving.
3. The Liver has a significant amount of Iron. In a 100 gm of serving liver contains 6.5 mg of Iron.
4. Legumes like lentils, white beans and red kidney beans have 4.7 mg to 6.6 mg of Iron in a 100gm of servings.
5. Red meat Iron source varies from 2.47mg to 4.98mg in 100gm of servings.
6. Pumpkin seeds contain 3.3mg of Iron in every 100gms of servings.
7. Quinoa in a 185gm of serving provides 2.8mg of Iron.
8. Turkey contains 1.4mg of Iron in 100gm of servings.
9. Broccoli has 0.7mg of Iron in a serving of 100gm.
10. Tofu provides 5.4mg of Iron in every 100gm of servings.
