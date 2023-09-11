10 High-Protein Foods For Vegetarians
Eggs are a renowned source of protein that helps to keep you full for a long time.
Pumpkin Seeds are a great source of protein which also keeps you energetic throughout the day.
Soybeans are the best sources of plant-based protein, which are low in saturated fat.
Chickpeas are protein-rich food that helps to suppress your appetite.
Lentils are an excellsent source of protein that are also a great source of fibre.
Greek Yoghurt is a delightful treat for protein lovers. It is a great source of probiotics that keep you full for long.
Quinoa is a gluten free snack that is rich in fibre and help to build muscle mass.
Cottage cheese is a fantastic way to add protein to your diet. The low-calorie food can be used in sandwiches, salads and wraps.
Edamame beans are a great source of fibre and magnesium that help boost the metabolism and thus drop kilos.
Hemp Seeds are high in protein and low in calories.
