10 High-Protein Foods For Vegetarians

11 Sep, 2023

Tanya Garg

Eggs are a renowned source of protein that helps to keep you full for a long time.

Pumpkin Seeds are a great source of protein which also keeps you energetic throughout the day.

Soybeans are the best sources of plant-based protein, which are low in saturated fat.

Chickpeas are protein-rich food that helps to suppress your appetite.

Lentils are an excellsent source of protein that are also a great source of fibre.

Greek Yoghurt is a delightful treat for protein lovers. It is a great source of probiotics that keep you full for long.

Quinoa is a gluten free snack that is rich in fibre and help to build muscle mass.

Cottage cheese is a fantastic way to add protein to your diet. The low-calorie food can be used in sandwiches, salads and wraps.

Edamame beans are a great source of fibre and magnesium that help boost the metabolism and thus drop kilos.

Hemp Seeds are high in protein and low in calories.

