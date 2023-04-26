10 High Protein Foods For Your Everyday Diet
26 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Eggs are the richest source of proteins and one of the healthiest foods to add in your everyday diet
Lentils are one of the best source of plant based protein
Greek Yogurt is slightly thicker but a good protein source.
Oats have complex carbohydrates and is rich in protein.
Chicken has several health benefits and its breasts in particular are rich in protein.
Milk is rich in calcium, vitamins and proteins
Nuts and seeds aid in weight loss and is packed with nutrients
Seafood is high in protein and typically low in fat
Cottage Cheese is always a good, healthy go to snack that keeps stomach full longer.
Almonds are one of the best sources of protein, unsaturated fatty acid, fiber, and antioxidants.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Majestic in White Anarkali