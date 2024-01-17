10 Immunity-Boosting Foods For Women in Winter
Fish: All types of meat, including chicken, pork, and seafood, are high in proteins, which the body requires to create and repair tissues.
Spices: Spices from India that promote immunity include turmeric, clove, asafetida, pepper, cinnamon, and so on. They improve your body's defensive system and purify it.
Ginger: Ginger contains a tonne of gingerols, which are potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that strengthen immunity.
Citrus Fruits: grapes, among other citrus fruits, are a great source of vitamin C. By strengthening your immune system, vitamin C shortens the duration of cold and cough symptoms.
Nuts: Nuts like almonds and walnuts include a lot of fats and proteins, which sustain a high level of energy for extended periods of time.
Garlic: Garlic has an allicin content that lowers the chance of getting cold. A cup of ginger tea every day can help you stay healthy.
Green Leafy Veggies: Vitamins A, C, and E are abundant in antioxidant-rich spinach and broccoli. These nutrients strengthen our immune system's capacity to combat infections.
Berries: Blueberries, Strawberries, acai berries, and others contain antioxidants which aid the body's defence against illnesses.
Yoghurt: Smoothies and yoghurts are two delicious meals that can boost immunity. These goods are also high in vitamins, lipids, and proteins, all of which support stronger immunity.
Poultry: It contains vitamin B-6 and zinc, which helps to enhance our immunity.
