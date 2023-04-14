10 Important Diet Tips for Prediabetes

14 Apr, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Avoid sweetened and carbonated beverages.

Make high-protein foods your buddy if you have prediabetes

Increase veggies in diet but not so much the starchy ones

Weigh on your portions of food well for a healthy dietary practice. It will help regulate blood sugar level.

Fruits are always a good companion for healthy prediabetes diet.

Legumes and lentils are good source of protein in your diet

Snack on handful of unsalted seeds and nuts like almonds, walnuts

Stay hydrated always to help manage glucose levels.

Prediabetes Diet Tip: Regular exercise with healthy diet is the most important thing

