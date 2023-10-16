10 Korean Foods for Glass Skin: A Radiant Glow

16 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Bibimbap is a korean dish that consists of mixed rice, vegetables, and protein that is topped with a fried egg and gochujang sauce

Doenjang Guk is a soybean paste soup that is high in protein and probiotics

Dubu Bokkeum is a spicy tofu and vegetable stir-fry that is high in protein and skin-repairing elements

Bingsu is a refreshing and hydrating shaved ice snack with sweet toppings

Green tea is an antioxidant-rich beverage that can aid with skin protection

Japchae is a nutritious stir-fried glass noodle dish with vegetables, pork, or shellfish

Boricha is roasted barley tea, a caffeine-free antioxidant-rich beverage

Kimchi is a fermented cabbage that contains probiotics for intestinal health as well as skin-loving vitamins

Kimchi Jjigae is a hearty and nutritious kimchi stew with pork, tofu, and veggies

Miyeokguk is a seaweed soup high in iodine and vitamins A and C, both of which are necessary for healthy skin

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Herbs For Growing Thick Hair- In Pics

 Find Out More