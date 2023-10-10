World Mental Health Day is celebrated every year on October 10 to spread awareness about mental health issues.
Here are some lifestyle habits that can significantly improve your mental health.
Getting enough sleep is necessary for overall well-being.
Practice mindfulness activities for a few minutes in a day to reduce stress.
Spend some quality time with your loved ones and open up about your feelings with them.
Learn something new each day to boost your self-confidence.
Write down all the good things that happen to you in a diary or a journal to create a positive outlook.
Control your time on social media and news consumption because it can contribute to anxiety.
Create a proper schedule that includes work, relaxation and self-care.
Regular exercising can benefit your physical and mental health. It also helps to boost the mood.
DO NOT hesitate to seek professional help because they can provide support and strategies like no one else.
