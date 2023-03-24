Start by practising yoga slowly. Follow these easy-to-do yoga asanas for beginners
24 Mar, 2023
The garland pose for the morning helps open up the hips, ankles and thighs. It also helps to strengthen the abdominal muscles too.
24 Mar, 2023
This asana offers a gentle release for the hips and lower back pain and energizes the entire body.
24 Mar, 2023
This asana helps stretch and also works on the abs and entire core muscles.
24 Mar, 2023
This pose gently stretches the spine and chest and also engages the core along the way.
24 Mar, 2023
When attending a yoga class or performing yoga at home, dress comfortably.
24 Mar, 2023
Practice yoga without food or at least two to three hours after your last meal.
24 Mar, 2023
The yoga asanas are much more enjoyable when you enjoy them. Yoga helps you achieve a calm body and mind.
24 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!