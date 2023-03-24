Practice Yoga Regularly

Start by practising yoga slowly. Follow these easy-to-do yoga asanas for beginners

Tanya Garg

Garland Pose

The garland pose for the morning helps open up the hips, ankles and thighs. It also helps to strengthen the abdominal muscles too.

Child Pose

This asana offers a gentle release for the hips and lower back pain and energizes the entire body.

Cobra Pose

This asana helps stretch and also works on the abs and entire core muscles.

Cat Cow Pose

This pose gently stretches the spine and chest and also engages the core along the way.

What to Wear?

When attending a yoga class or performing yoga at home, dress comfortably.

How Much to Eat Before?

Practice yoga without food or at least two to three hours after your last meal.

Enjoy Your Yoga

The yoga asanas are much more enjoyable when you enjoy them. Yoga helps you achieve a calm body and mind.

Thanks For Reading!

