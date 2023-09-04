10 Most Effective Exercises For Heart Health
04 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Keeping the heart healthy is important and exercising is one of the best practices to enhance heart functioning.
Regular exercise can significantly help to lower risk of heart diseases.
Cycling: It stimulates heart, lungs and blood circulation lowering risk of heart diseases.
Jogging: It helps to lower bad cholesterol level and improve blood circulation in the body.
Aerobic Exercises:It helps to lower blood pressure, increase blood circulation and also controls blood sugar level.
Swimming: It is one of the best full body workout. Swimming helps body to use oxygen efficiently, increases heart rate.
Skipping Rope: It is one of the best cardio exercises as it improves heart muscles and lung capacity.
Brisk Walking: Walking for about 10 minutes everyday lowers risk of heart ailments, stroke and cancer.
Strength Training: It helps to improve good cholesterol and enhances functioning of heart muscles. Therefore, it reduces risk of heart diseases.
Stretching: Along with lowering BP, cholesterol, it also helps to improve blood flow. Stretching also decreases stiffness in arteries enhancing heart health.
Yoga: It is a low intensity workout that can help improve flexibility and body balance. It helps, especially, in recovery process for heart patients.
